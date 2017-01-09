Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Acleda Bank breaks ground on new campus

Acleda Bank breaks ground on new campus

Acleda Bank broke ground on the construction of a campus for its wholly owned school and training centre subsidiary on Friday.

Construction of the Acleda Institute of Business, an expansion of the bank’s existing training centre, is scheduled for completion by 2018.

The new facility will have 627 staff members and a capacity of 2,866 students.

The centre’s current facility offers associate, bachelor and master’s degrees in the fields of finance, banking and business administration.

It also provides training and professional development programs to all Acleda employees.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".