Acleda Bank breaks ground on new campus

Acleda Bank broke ground on the construction of a campus for its wholly owned school and training centre subsidiary on Friday.

Construction of the Acleda Institute of Business, an expansion of the bank’s existing training centre, is scheduled for completion by 2018.

The new facility will have 627 staff members and a capacity of 2,866 students.

The centre’s current facility offers associate, bachelor and master’s degrees in the fields of finance, banking and business administration.

It also provides training and professional development programs to all Acleda employees.