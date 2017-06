The signage of an Acleda Bank branch on Monivong Boulevard in Phnom Penh. Pha Lina

Acleda Bank reports $28M net profit in Q1

Aceleda Bank, Cambodia’s largest bank by assets, reported a net profit of $28.39 million in first quarter this year, down slightly from $30.19 million in the same period in 2016, according to the bank’s latest financial report.

The bank said it continued to increase its deposit base, with customer deposits at $2.98 billion as of the end of March 2017, while loans and advances given out by the bank reached a total of $2.9 billion.