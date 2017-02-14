Acleda posts $127M in profits last year

ACLEDA Bank, Cambodia’s largest financial institution, experienced another windfall year with net profit increasing by 17 percent to $127 million, according its 2016 consolidated income statement, released yesterday.

Total assets grew to over $4.6 billion, representing a nearly 17 percent surge compared to the previous year.

The bank’s loan portfolio grew by 12 percent in 2016, while customer deposits increased 16 percent. The loan-to-deposit ratio remained above 100 percent for the second year running.