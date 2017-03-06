Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - AIA licensed to launch Cambodia operations

AIA licensed to launch Cambodia operations

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has issued a licence to AIA (Cambodia) Life Insurance Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed AIA Group Ltd, to operate in Cambodia, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The group, the second-largest life insurer in the world by market capitalisation, said it plans to begin operating in the Kingdom by the end of the year. AIA will join a rapidly growing life insurance market in Cambodia, which grew by 95 percent in 2016 with $24.4 million in premiums.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.

Phnom Penh eats: Khmer-style snails at The Snack

While foreigners may find the menu at The Snack unusual, the crabs, snails and ambiguously-named "inside of cow" will bring back memories of high school lunches for many Cambodians.

Khmer Rouge survivors react to First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father depicts some of the atrocities committed during the Pol Pot regime. How did watching it feel for those who were alive at the time?