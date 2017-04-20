Search form

AIA Life Insurance partners with Smart

AIA Cambodia Life Insurance Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed AIA Group Ltd, has partnered with telecommunications provider Smart Axiata to deliver life insurance products and services, according to a press release.

Under the partnership, Smart will leverage its 8 million subscribers in a bid to meet Cambodian’s financial protection and long-term savings needs.

AIA Cambodia, which received a licence by the Ministry of Economy and Finance earlier this year, did not provide an update to when it would fully launch operations.

