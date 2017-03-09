Search form

Air France to service Angkor Air’s A320s

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cambodia Angkor Air (CAA) to service its fleet of A320s, according to a recent press release.

The agreement currently covers maintenance, repairs and component support for CAA’s three A320 aircrafts, but will extend to future additions to the airline’s fleet, which is expected to grow to 10 in the coming years, the release said. Local media reported yesterday that contract would last for 12 years.

