Alumni convention to kick off in capital

The two-day annual Global Alumni Convention beginning on November 17 in Phnom Penh is expected to bring in 500 delegates and experts to discuss insights into the Cambodian economy and opportunities for future growth.

Held at the Sokha Hotel, the event is organised by IDP Education (Cambodia), a world leader in international student placement services. Participating graduates from the US, France, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia and Singapore are expected to share ideas with leaders in the Cambodian government, the private sector and civil society.

The GAC 2017 will be comprised of three feature components including the Global Business and Education Forum, the Global Education and Career Expo and the Global Alumni Reunion Gala Dinner.

Among prominent Cambodian and international speakers, this year’s event will host Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron as keynote speakers.

Angela Corcoran, Australian ambassador to Cambodia, said that the convention serves to promote growing institutional links between Australia and Cambodia in the field of education.

“Since 1992, IDP’s Australian Centre for Education has enabled tens of thousands of Cambodians to improve their English language skills, including many who have progressed to study in Australia,” she said.

Mao Sreng, the country director of IDP Education, said that the event provides a unique opportunity to bring together alumni and leaders in the government.

“The Global Alumni Convention reflects the significant impact that alumni have on national human resource development and the recognition of it at the very highest levels of government and industry,” he said.

The business forum section of the convention will focus on an array of industries, including agriculture, consumer markets, tourism and the property sector.