AmCham announces internship programme

The American Chamber of Commerce of Cambodia (AmCham) signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training to establish a pilot internship programme for Cambodians entering the workforce, according to a press release yesterday.

The programme aims to teach young Cambodians valuable experiences in professional workplace settings, the release said.

Ashley Irving, AmCham Workforce Committee chairman, worked with the Ministry of Labor and the Cambodian National Employment Agency over the past several weeks to create the structure of the agreement. AmCham member companies and others will be able to participate in this programme by hosting interns.

