Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Angkor Gold agrees to buyback of mine NSR

Angkor Gold agrees to buyback of mine NSR

Canadian mining firm Angkor Gold has agreed to an all-shares buyback of the net smelter return (NSR) interests on a mine in Ratannakiri province that it sold to Indian mining firm Mesco Gold (Cambodia) Ltd for $1.2 million in 2013, the company said in a release yesterday.

Angkor Gold sold an aggregate 2.5 percent NSR interest on the mine to investors the following year, raising $875,000 for operations, and with an option to buy back the interests once Mesco received licensing and moved closer to production. It has now agreed with these investors to buy back this portion of its NSR interest in the mine for an amount equal to 130 percent of their original purchase price, payable in common shares.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".