Another commercial office planned in China

Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak yesterday met Hu Heping, governor of Shaanxi province in north-central China, to discuss plans to launch a Cambodian commercial centre in the province and opportunities to expand bilateral trade, according to the ministry’s Facebook page.

The new commercial centre will help provide information and support to Chinese traders and investors looking to do business in Cambodia. Last October, China agreed to help establish three commercial centres for Cambodia in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.