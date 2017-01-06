Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Another commercial office planned in China

Another commercial office planned in China

Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak yesterday met Hu Heping, governor of Shaanxi province in north-central China, to discuss plans to launch a Cambodian commercial centre in the province and opportunities to expand bilateral trade, according to the ministry’s Facebook page.

The new commercial centre will help provide information and support to Chinese traders and investors looking to do business in Cambodia. Last October, China agreed to help establish three commercial centres for Cambodia in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".