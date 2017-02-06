ANZ Royal approved to facilitate tax payments

ANZ Royal Bank has been authorised to facilitate payments owed to the General Department of Taxation (GDT) through its corporate tax payment service, a company release on Friday stated.

The service will expand on the bank’s capability to deliver secure digital transactions and will be offered in selective branches, it added.

“This increased capability will also help with managing compliance, endorsing timely taxation payment, irrespective of where the payer is physically located,” Leonie Lethbridge, CEO of ANZ Royal, said in the release.

Five other banks have been authorised to facilitate tax payments: Acleda Bank, Canadia Bank, Wing Specialised Bank, Cambodia Public Bank and Vattanac Bank.