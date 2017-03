ANZ Royal Bank opens branch for home loans

ANZ Royal Bank opened a dedicated home loan branch in the capital yesterday to serve customers looking to simplify the process of obtaining home loans, the company said in a press release.

“Last quarter, we saw significant growth of 16 percent in home loan applications across the real estate sector – it makes sense for ANZ Royal to offer a dedicated service to meet this demand,” explained Leonie Lethbridge, CEO of ANZ Royal Bank.