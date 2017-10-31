Arbitration centre ends its first two resolutions

The National Commercial Arbitration Centre (NCAC) has officially completed its first two cases with final awards being issued by the tribunal, according to a press release issued yesterday.

The first case, submitted to the centre for commercial arbitration in June of 2016, involved a commercial dispute between a Cambodian company and the government.

The case was resolved outside of court with proceedings held in Khmer. The second case, submitted in July of 2016, involved a commercial dispute between a foreign-owned company and a Cambodian one.

This case was resolved outside of court with proceedings held in English, the preferred language chosen by both parties.