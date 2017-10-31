Search form

Arbitration centre ends its first two resolutions

The National Commercial Arbitration Centre (NCAC) has officially completed its first two cases with final awards being issued by the tribunal, according to a press release issued yesterday.

The first case, submitted to the centre for commercial arbitration in June of 2016, involved a commercial dispute between a Cambodian company and the government.

The case was resolved outside of court with proceedings held in Khmer. The second case, submitted in July of 2016, involved a commercial dispute between a foreign-owned company and a Cambodian one.

This case was resolved outside of court with proceedings held in English, the preferred language chosen by both parties.

