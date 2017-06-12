Bakery chain Au Bon Pain set to open locally

Mudman Plc, the authorised franchisee of the Au Bon Pain bakery chain in Thailand, unveiled a plan to open the first Au Bon Pain branch in Cambodia by next year, saying it was awarded franchise rights for the Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) market by the US brand’s parent company.

Thai newspaper the Nation cited Nadim Xavier Salhani, CEO of Mudman, as saying his company would consider forming a joint venture with local partners or investing on its own in the CLMV market. Au Bon Pain currently has 300 outlets worldwide.