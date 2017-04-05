Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - BBQ chain to fire up in Kingdom

BBQ chain to fire up in Kingdom

Express Food Group (EFG), a subsidiary of Bangkok-based RMA Group, will offer franchising opportunities for the Thai-based Bar B Q Plaza restaurant brand in Cambodia, according to a Thai media report yesterday.

EFG will hold the master franchising licence for Cambodia with the goal of opening two restaurants in Phnom Penh this year and a total of 10 in the country by 2022, the Nation daily newspaper said. It quoted RMA Group chief executive Kevin Whitcraft as saying that the first two Bar B Q Plaza locations would be in Aeon Mall and Tuol Kork.

The Bar B Q Plaza brand belongs to Thai restaurant group Food Passion Co.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.