BBQ chain to fire up in Kingdom

Express Food Group (EFG), a subsidiary of Bangkok-based RMA Group, will offer franchising opportunities for the Thai-based Bar B Q Plaza restaurant brand in Cambodia, according to a Thai media report yesterday.

EFG will hold the master franchising licence for Cambodia with the goal of opening two restaurants in Phnom Penh this year and a total of 10 in the country by 2022, the Nation daily newspaper said. It quoted RMA Group chief executive Kevin Whitcraft as saying that the first two Bar B Q Plaza locations would be in Aeon Mall and Tuol Kork.

The Bar B Q Plaza brand belongs to Thai restaurant group Food Passion Co.