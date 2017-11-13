Search form

Cambodia, China sign MoU on e-commerce

Cambodia and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to support the development of the Kingdom’s e-commerce business operations.

The deal was inked in the capital between Kem Sithan, secretary of state of the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia and Wang Bingnan, Chinese vice minister of commerce.

Under the MoU, Wang said that China and Cambodia will step up e-commerce cooperation in areas such as policy communication, capacity building, personnel training and joint research, especially under China’s strategic One Belt, One Road initiative.

While Cambodia has yet to pass long-awaited e-commerce laws to regulate the sector, a draft law is currently being reviewed by the Council of Ministers.

