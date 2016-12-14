Search form

Cambodia reportedly in maid deal with Singapore

Cambodia has reportedly approved a deal that would send 1,000 domestic helpers to Singapore annually, according to a Singaporean television channel. A report yesterday by Channel 8 claimed 26 Singaporean agencies visited Cambodia last week to work with government officials to discuss a cooperation framework of the deal.

“From next year, we hope to introduce at least 1,000 Cambodian maids a year as right now an average of 100 Cambodians come per year, because it is a new source,” it said, quoting an official from Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower.

However, Heng Sour, a spokesman for Cambodia’s Labour Ministry, told the Post yesterday that he was unaware of such a deal and could not verify whether there were any current negotiations.

