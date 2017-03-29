Cambodia signs deal with Chinese province

The Cambodian government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with officials from China’s Shaanxi province aimed at bolstering trade and tourism, according to a release yesterday by the Ministry of Commerce.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Cambodia and China (Shaanxi) Cooperation Promotion Forum in the cen-tral province of China on Mon-day.

Hu Heping, governor of the Shaanxi province, was quoted as saying during the event that bilateral trade between the province and Cambodia reached $1.29 billion last year.

Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak also announced dur-ing the event that Cambodia will open a dedicated trade centre in the province’s capital, Xi’an.