Cambodian Rice Bank bags rice depot tender

Thaneakea Srov (Kampuchea) Plc, the company that operates the Cambodian Rice Bank, was selected as the winning bidder in a project to develop a rice storage and processing facility in Battambang province, the Rural Development Bank (RDB) announced yesterday.

The state-run RDB announced last month that it was seeking private-sector investment to build a new rice storage facility with 200,000-tonne capacity and with an attached mill capable of processing 3,000 tonnes of paddy rice a day. The project, expected to cost $10 million, was offered to bidders with a loan facility to be provided by the RDB.