Canada firm helps locals find employment abroad

Mercandia Investment Consulting, a Canadian company that provides immigration consulting services, officially launched operations in Cambodia on Saturday, offering legal facilitation services for Cambodians who wish to live in Canada, the United States or Europe.

According to the company’s news release, Mercandia has brought more than 40,000 immigrants from various origins to Canada since its establishment 30 years ago, and almost 10,000 immigrant workers to Canada, the US, Middle East, Malaysia and the Caribbean islands.

