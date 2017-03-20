Search form

Canadian miner renews five licences, drops two

Canadian mining firm Angkor Gold has received approval from the Ministry of Mines and Energy to extend its exploration licences for five tenements for an additional three years with the option of extending another four years after, the company said in a press release.

The tenements include Andong Meas, Banlung, Koan Nheak, Oyadao and Oyadao South, which have a combined area of 983 square kilometres. The firm said it did not apply to extend licences for Banlung North and Trapeang Kraham, citing a lack of mineral extraction potential.

