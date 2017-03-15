Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Capital controls hold back Chinese developer

Capital controls hold back Chinese developer

The head of Chinese real estate developer Guangzhou R&F Properties, which has announced plans to invest $3 billion into a new luxury hotel in the Kingdom, has asked Chinese authorities to fast track its approval process for moving cash out of the mainland, according to a report yesterday in the South China Morning Post.

Zhang Li, founder and co-chairman of Hong Kong-listed firm, was quoted as saying that the project was a special case under China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

“Current capital controls are too tight,” he said. “We will repatriate the money back to China if we make a profit outside.” Li previously met Royal Group’s Kith Meng to discuss developing a “six star” hotel in Phnom Penh or Sihanoukville.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.

Phnom Penh eats: Khmer-style snails at The Snack

While foreigners may find the menu at The Snack unusual, the crabs, snails and ambiguously-named "inside of cow" will bring back memories of high school lunches for many Cambodians.