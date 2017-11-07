Capital port signs MoU for container shipping

The Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) announced yesterday that it recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with contractor KTC International in an effort to establish future cooperation between the two entities, according to a filing on the Cambodia Stock Exchange (CSX).

As part of the MoU, the two parties will conduct a feasibility study to discuss an offer of shared shipping container services, with KTC transporting containers from PPAP’s new LM17 container terminal to its clients.

Both PPAP and KTC are also seeking to jointly operate a 2-hectare warehouse within the new LM17 container terminal and to develop a container yard on a 4-hectare plot of land near the Kob Srov Dike in northwestern Phnom Penh.