Capital’s port shows profit growth for H1

The capital’s listed port operator, Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP), reported net profits of $1.6 million for the first half of 2017, a 2.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

PPAP said in a filing to the Cambodia Securities Exchange yesterday that total revenue increased to $8.2 million during the first half, compared to $7.5 million a year earlier.