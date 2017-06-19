Casino operator signs deal for junket trips

Donaco International has inked a deal with marketing firm Vivo Tower Ltd to operate junket trips to its Star Vegas casino in Poipet, the Australia-listed company said in an announcement to the ASX on Friday.

The agreement will see Vivo Tower pay Donaco an annual fixed fee of $1.5 million in 2018 and then $3 million for the following years for the right to organise the junkets.

The deal also creates a revenue-sharing model that varies based on the scale and operations of the junkets, it said.

Vivo Towers has already partnered with Malaysia-based junket operator Da Kim Global Group, which will begin operating trips to the Star Vegas casino on July 1, it added.