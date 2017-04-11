CBS completes merger with Legend Tiger

Cambodia Broadcasting Service (CBS), a subsidiary of business tycoon Kith Meng’s Royal Group, has finalised its merger with TV advertising company Legend Tiger Investment Co Ltd, creating the nation’s largest and best equipped television advertising production facility, according to a release yesterday.

“The opportunity to merge comes at no better time,” said Bernard Anthony, General Manager of CBS. “With the increased demand from our clients to service their tailored fit intimate TVC needs, the talent, equipment pool and contacts of Legend Tiger makes this partnership a perfect fit.” Company representatives declined yesterday to put a price tag on the merger.