CDC gives nod to two new garment factories

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved two more garment investment projects with a combined investment capital of $8.8 million, according to an announcement released yesterday.

Timbermet (Cambodia) will invest $2.34 million into a factory to be built in Por Sen Chey district’s Choam Chao commune. Once it is operational, it is expected to provide 854 jobs.

Panefort (Cambodia) Garment will invest $6.46 million into a factory to be built in the Kien Svay district of Kandal province which once operational will provide 2,050 jobs. CDC officials declined to comment on the new investment projects or to provide a timeline for when they would be completed.

