CDC seeks to bolster Japanese investments

The secretary-general of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) requested assistance for capacity building during a meeting with a visiting delegation of Japanese officials.

He urged greater cooperation for technical support and sought to promote investment opportunities in the Kingdom for Japanese businesses.

Sok Chenda Sophea, secretary-general of the CDC, noted that 2016 saw record levels of investment from Japan, reaching $822 million for projects such as the Aeon Mall II set to open in 2018.