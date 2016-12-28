Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Central Bank forecasts positive year in review

Central Bank forecasts positive year in review

Cambodia's economy expanded by about 7 percent this year on the back of the robust growth of its garment industry, as well as strong growth in the property and tourism sectors and an improved agriculture sector, according to the central bank.

In its annual macroeconomic and banking report released Monday, the National Bank of Cambodia estimated that Cambodia attracted foreign direct investment equivalent to 10 percent of GDP in 2016, while inflation averaged 2.9 percent.

The report also projected that the growth of bank credit, which topped 28 percent last year, slowed to 23 percent this year and would cool to 21 percent in 2017.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".