Central bank issues 40B riel in latest LPCO

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) yesterday held its fourth liquidity-providing collateralised operation (LPCO), making 40 billion riel ($9.89 million) available to financial institutions in an auction in which repurchase agreements, or repos, were signed for 9.4 billion riel ($2.3 million).

Three financial institutions successfully bid in the auction, receiving the funds at an interest rate of 3 percent, NBC said in an announcement.