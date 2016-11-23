Search form

Central Bank puts 40B riel up for bid in LPCO

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) yesterday held its second Liquidity-Providing Collateralised Operation (LPCO), making 40 billion riel ($9.89 million) available to financial institutions in an auction in which repurchase agreements, or repos, were signed for 8.4 billion riel ($2.07 million).

Three financial institutions successfully bid in the auction, which provided the funds at an interest rate of 3 percent. The NBC held its first LPCO on October 18, also making 40 billion riel available, but with repos signed for 12 billion riel ($2.96 million).

