China firm eyes Takeo for giant agro project

A Chinese company has unveiled a plan to establish rice production on 4,000 hectares of leased farmland in Takeo province, local media reported yesterday.

The company said it would consider building a large rice mill on the land to process up to 100,000 tonnes of rice a year for export to China. It also unveiled a conceptual plan for a $100-million feed mill.

Nhim Sron, a provincial agriculture official, told the Post yesterday that the Chinese company was part of a business delegation from Xiangyang city in central China’s Hubei province that rolled into Takeo province over the weekend to suss out opportunities for cooperation and investment.

During their visit, the delegates signed a memorandum of understanding with the local governor aimed at strengthening cooperation between Takeo province and Xiangyang city, Sron said. They also explored various business opportunities in the province.

Last August, an agreement signed between representatives of Takeo province and Xingyang City established a sister province-city relationship.