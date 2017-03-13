Search form

China investors largest foreign traders on CSX

Foreign trading on the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) is dominated by investors from China, Japan and Taiwan, according to the stock exchange’s 2016 fact book, published on Friday.

The report shows that Chinese trading accounts through local securities firms amounted to 35.44 percent of all international investors, with Japan at 29.71 percent followed by Taiwan 18.11 percent.

The other 17 percent of the 2,407 foreign investors were listed without a country-specific origin.

Foreign investor trading continued to outpace domestic trading levels for the third year in a row, accounting for over 62 percent of trading last year.

