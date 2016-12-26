China’s Anhua mulls investment projects

A visiting delegation of China-based Anhua Group met Cambodian government officials on Friday to discuss proposed investments in a glass and solar panel factory, an oil refinery project and port development, according to local media reports.

Yang Wei, vice president and general manager of Anhua Group, met Cham Prasidh, the Minister of Industry, to discuss opportunities for investment.

According to the report, Prasidh recommended that the coastal province of Koh Kong would be ideal location for a glass and solar panel factory due to the abundance of sand. No official plans were signed.