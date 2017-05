China’s Sinosure signs agreement with ministry

The Ministry of Economy and Finance signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese state-funded China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure), according to a release by state-owned AKP on Friday.

The agreement aims to promote private-public partnerships in Cambodia by providing insurance for major concessional loans targeted for infrastructure or development spending. The MoU is expected to boost Cambodia’s economic productivity according to the report.