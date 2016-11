Chinese airline hopes to operate in Cambodia

Lan Mei Airlines, a Chinese-owned airline registered in Cambodia, has requested an air operator’s certificate (AOC) to launch flight operations, according to an aviation official.

“Lan Mei is in the process of receiving its AOC, but it still has a long way to go as we need to study many steps of the process,” said Sinn Chanserey Vutha, deputy director-general of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation. The airline could not be reached yesterday.