Chinese firm eyes $3bn luxury hotel project

Chinese real estate developer Guangzhou R&F Properties will invest $3 billion into a new luxury hotel venture in the Kingdom. The announcement, posted on Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook page yesterday, came following a meeting between Zhang Li, the company’s president, and the prime minister.

Li recently met Cambodian tycoon Kith Meng to discuss potential projects in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville, including plans to build a “six star” hotel. The PM expressed his strong support for the investment plan, citing the growing demand for luxury hotel services in the country.