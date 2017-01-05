Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Chinese firm eyes $3bn luxury hotel project

Chinese firm eyes $3bn luxury hotel project

Chinese real estate developer Guangzhou R&F Properties will invest $3 billion into a new luxury hotel venture in the Kingdom. The announcement, posted on Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook page yesterday, came following a meeting between Zhang Li, the company’s president, and the prime minister.

Li recently met Cambodian tycoon Kith Meng to discuss potential projects in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville, including plans to build a “six star” hotel. The PM expressed his strong support for the investment plan, citing the growing demand for luxury hotel services in the country.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".