Commerce Ministry opens third trade fair

The Ministry of Commerce is hosting its third trade fair of the year as part of its “Buy Cambodian Campaign“ to promote locally made goods.

The fair, which opened yesterday, sees 194 companies at 200 booths in the Sopheak Mongkol Hall of Phnom Penh’s Steung Mean Chey district during its three-day event.

According to Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak, this campaign is intended to inspire consumers to buy local products in order to limit the amount of imports from abroad and strengthen local manufacturing.

A fourth fair is also scheduled to take place in Kep province on December 21.