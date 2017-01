Construction projects expand in number, size

The Kingdom’s construction industry saw formidable growth in 2016, with a total of 2,636 projects having been undertaken nationwide, according to figures from the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction.

Total investment in the sector grew a staggering 156 percent in 2016, reaching $8.5 billion. Construction projects occupied over 14 million square metres last year, compared to 2,305 projects on 7 million square metres in 2015, according to ministry data.