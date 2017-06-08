Search form

Consumer protection law still in draft stage

The Ministry of Commerce and other relevant ministries will meet later this month to review progress on the country’s first consumer protection law and formulate a plan to complete the draft legislation, a ministry official said yesterday.

The long-awaited legislation aims to level the playing field for businesses and protect consumers by reducing unethical and illegal retail and promotional practices. Its enactment will help empower authorities to crack down on fake or falsely advertised products, as well as food and medicinal products that pose a risk to the health of consumers.

The law will also allow consumers affected by these products to seek recourse against their producers.

Soeng Sophary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, said an interministerial panel would review the draft consumer protection law later this month, but due to the size and complexity of the legislation it could be several months before it is ready for approval.

“It is new for us and it is complicated, so it takes time for us to finalise it,” she said. “We are working on it carefully and hope that the draft will be finalised for approval later this year.”

Once completed, the draft law will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval. But that could still be months away.

Council of Ministers spokesman Phay Siphan said he was not aware of any upcoming meeting to discuss the draft legislation.

“So far we don’t have it on our agenda,” he said.

