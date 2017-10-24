Copper found at Angkor Gold mining site in Ratanakkiri

Canadian mining firm Angkor Gold Corp has discovered a new copper system during exploratory drilling of its Oyadao South licence in Ratanakkiri province, the company said in a press release.

Angkor Gold is currently exploring the tenement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC). Dennis Ouellette, Angkor’s exploration manager, was quoted as saying that the discovery was “immensely important” and that a second phase of drilling would yield more results for how much copper the licensed area holds.

Copper systems are believed to be richly endowed with associated gold and silver veins, as well as other precious metals.