Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Copper found at Angkor Gold mining site in Ratanakkiri

Copper found at Angkor Gold mining site in Ratanakkiri

Canadian mining firm Angkor Gold Corp has discovered a new copper system during exploratory drilling of its Oyadao South licence in Ratanakkiri province, the company said in a press release.

Angkor Gold is currently exploring the tenement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC). Dennis Ouellette, Angkor’s exploration manager, was quoted as saying that the discovery was “immensely important” and that a second phase of drilling would yield more results for how much copper the licensed area holds.

Copper systems are believed to be richly endowed with associated gold and silver veins, as well as other precious metals.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a

Life with the indigenous communities of Mondulkiri

The Indigenous People's Lodge in the lush highlands of Mondulkiri, one of the Kingdom's most sparsely populated provinces, offers of a taste of traditional life.

Watch our video to find out more.