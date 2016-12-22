Search form

CSX approves second liquidity provider

The Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) announced yesterday that it has registered Yuanta Securities (Cambodia) Plc as the exchange’s second liquidity provider since regulators launched the initiative in early August.

Yuanta will be a liquidity provider for the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port for a period of two years, allowing the securities firm to facilitate trading by buying or selling shares in the stock when other individual traders are not available or willing to deal.

In September, Golden Fortune (Cambodia) Securities Plc became the first registered liquidity provider, with a two-year contract for listed utility Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority.

