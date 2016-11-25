Search form

Data revenue propels Smart Axiata’s growth

Smart Axiata saw healthy growth in the third quarter, with revenue growing 19 percent year-on-year to 782 million ringgit ($177 million) on the back of strong growth in data revenue, according to financials released by Malaysian parent company Axiata yesterday.

Data subscriptions grew by 77.2 percent since the start of the fiscal year to include 4 million subscribers, while data revenue – accounting for 41 percent of total revenue – grew by 45 percent during the same period, it reported.

