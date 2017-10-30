Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Deal inked to bring 900 slot machines to Poipet

Deal inked to bring 900 slot machines to Poipet

Casino operator Donaco International announced on Friday that it has signed a contract worth $25 million with Malaysia’s RGB International Bhd to supply more than 900 new slot machines to its flagship Star Vegas Resort and Club in Poipet, the company said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The new slot machines will be installed under a revenue-sharing agreement and are expected to be installed progressively over the next six months. '

Donaco currently operates 1,522 slot machines at the Star Vegas property of which the company only owns 288 machines, the filing said. The 900 new machines will help replace older machines.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a