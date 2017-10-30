Deal inked to bring 900 slot machines to Poipet

Casino operator Donaco International announced on Friday that it has signed a contract worth $25 million with Malaysia’s RGB International Bhd to supply more than 900 new slot machines to its flagship Star Vegas Resort and Club in Poipet, the company said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The new slot machines will be installed under a revenue-sharing agreement and are expected to be installed progressively over the next six months. '

Donaco currently operates 1,522 slot machines at the Star Vegas property of which the company only owns 288 machines, the filing said. The 900 new machines will help replace older machines.