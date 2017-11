Development council approves three projects worth $8M

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) approved three new investment projects with a combined investment capital of nearly $8 million, according to a release.

YNX Manufacturing Technologies will invest $5 million into a factory located in a special economic zone in Svay Rieng province, while Wan Jia Hao Knitting will invest $2.14 million in a garment factory.

Jianpan (Cambodia) Metalwork will invest $500,000 to establish a factory in the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone.