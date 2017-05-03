Donaco partners up with Poker King Club

Search form

Casino operator Donaco International Ltd, the Australian-listed owner of the Star Vegas Resort and Club, has signed a three-year deal with Kings Consulting Limited, owner of Poker King Club, to host international poker tournaments at its flagship casino in the border town of Poipet, according to an announcement yesterday.

The deal adds to Poker King Club’s roster that includes three dedicated rooms at casinos in Macau, Manila and on the South Korean island of Jeju. Under a revenue and cost sharing agreement, Poker King Club will host three international tournaments at Star Vegas catered to Thai gamblers.

