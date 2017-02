Drilling at Kou Sa site fails to turn up gold

Test drilling at two prospects in northern Cambodia during the last quarter of 2016 failed to turn up any sign of high-grade gold or copper deposits, Australian mining outfit Geopacific Resources reported yesterday.

The company said drill sites at Prospect 190 and 170 of its Kou Sa project in Preah Vihear province did not reveal any significant mineralisation, while trenching at Prospect 117 West intersected some anomalous gold deposits.