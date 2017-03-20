Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Emerald to issue Okvau feasibility study soon

Emerald to issue Okvau feasibility study soon

Australian mining firm Emerald Resources is on track to complete its definitive feasibility study for its Okvau gold project in Mondulkiri province by the end of this month, the company reported in a filing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The definitive feasibility study builds on the mineral extraction potential of a pre-feasibility study conducted by Australia’s Renaissance Minerals, which was absorbed by Emerald last year in a $71 million merger.

Emerald believes that the Okvau gold project could produce around 91,500 ounces of gold per year with a mine life of eight years, and could provide a return on investment after 2.7 years of operations at current gold trading levels.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.