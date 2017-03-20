Emerald to issue Okvau feasibility study soon

Australian mining firm Emerald Resources is on track to complete its definitive feasibility study for its Okvau gold project in Mondulkiri province by the end of this month, the company reported in a filing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The definitive feasibility study builds on the mineral extraction potential of a pre-feasibility study conducted by Australia’s Renaissance Minerals, which was absorbed by Emerald last year in a $71 million merger.

Emerald believes that the Okvau gold project could produce around 91,500 ounces of gold per year with a mine life of eight years, and could provide a return on investment after 2.7 years of operations at current gold trading levels.