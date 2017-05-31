Search form

EU extends deadline on fungicide in rice

The European Commission has extended the deadline for Cambodian producers of white rice to effectively eliminate the use of the fungicide Tricyclazole in their exports to the EU, the Cambodia Rice Federation said yesterday.

Producers of white rice will have until September to meet the revised threshold level of 0.01 milligrams of Tricyclazole residue per kilo of rice, far below the current limit of 1 milligram per kilo, it said.

The previous deadline for white rice exports was June, while the December deadline for jasmine rice exports remains unchanged.

