Spectators line the riverbank near the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh to watch boat races as part of the Water Festival earlier this week. Sreng Meng Srun

Festival-goers spent $30 million: ministry

Visitors who attended the three-day Water Festival in Phnom Penh spent approximately $30 million, according to a Ministry of Tourism estimate cited yesterday in local media.

The estimated 3 million visitors each spent on average of $10 each, primarily for accommodation during the November 13-15 event, explained Tourism Minister Thong Khon.

He added that about 12,000 international tourists visited the festival.